Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency in Santa Barbara County Due to Thomas Fire

By Lael Wageneck for the Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center | December 8, 2017 | 7:46 a.m.

On Thursday, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County due to the Thomas fire. 

In addition, Santa Barbara County was issued a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the mitigation, management, and control of the Thomas Fire.

The Thomas Fire which began Monday in Ventura County, has spread to the Santa Barbara County line threatening homes and other structures and forcing the evacuation of residents in Santa Barbara County. 

The governor's action by declaring a state of emergency is an essential step when dealing with this significant incident. This action recognizes the magnitude of this emergency and helps facilitate state funding which supports necessary resources and efforts needed to control the Thomas Fire and ensure the safety of our county. 

The receipt of the Fire Management Assistance Grant funding allows additional mutual aid support of state and local resources. 

Santa Barbara County officials have worked hard to ensure that we are maximizing our reimbursement opportunities for this incident. 

“Supporting our firefighters and other first responders to protect the public is the County's top priority, as well as preventing damage to structures, infrastructure, our rich agricultural resources, and our critical watersheds,” said Robert Lewin, Director for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Both actions help to provide the resources necessary to support efforts of keeping our community safe and demonstrates the partnership we have with the state and federal government.

The Thomas Fire continues to threaten Santa Barbara County. The fire is burning on the north and east side of Highway 150 and is also burning on the west side of Highway 33.

The fire has been burning along the 101 freeway to the Santa Barbara county line as well as in the back country west of Ojai. 

As of Friday morning, more than 132,000 acres have burned and the fire is 10-percent contained. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 