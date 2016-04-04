Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gov. Brown Signs $15 Minimum Wage into Law

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 4, 2016 | 8:32 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Monday what is now, along with New York, the highest minimum wage in the country.

The bill, which sailed through the Democrat-controlled Legislature, raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023 for businesses with under 25 employees and 2022 for everyone else.

The state minimum wage, which currently stands at $10 an hour, will be raised to $10.50 in 2017, $11 in 2018, and by a dollar more each year from there. After 2022, the wage will rise with inflation.

Last Thursday, Senate Bill 3 passed the upper house 26–12 and the Assembly 48–26, with no Republican support.

Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, who co-authored the bill, and Assemblyman Das Williams, both of whom represent Santa Barbara County in the legislature, voted for the wage increase.

Hours after the Legislature passed the bill, their New York counterparts approved their own $15 minimum wage plan.

Each September, the governor will be able to decide whether to suspend the increase the following January if the economy begins to sour.

Though an estimated 6.5 million Californians stand to see an increase in their wages, the hike would cost the state about $4 billion a year, according to the California Department of Finance.

Ken Oplinger, the president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, was disappointed in how quickly lawmakers pushed the bill through the legislative process.

“We thought it made a lot of sense to have some sort of carve-out for jobs for young people,” he told Noozhawk.

“The odds come 2023 of most employers bringing on high school kids for summer jobs that pay $15 an hour I think are slim to none.”

In addition to young workers losing early job experience, Oplinger said, the new wage will in fact worsen employment situations in areas with higher unemployment and lower costs of living.

“We wanted some sort of acknowledgement of the fact that the economy, the unemployment numbers, a whole lot of the economic indicators in a place like Santa Barbara, are completely different in a place like Fresno,” he said.

“So to have a blanket $15 minimum wage across the state of California in some cases really doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Though the fiscally moderate governor had his own reservations about a wage hike, he ultimately came down on the side of the compromise he made with lawmakers and unions.

“Morally and socially and politically, [minimum wages] make every sense because it binds the community together and makes sure that parents can take care of their kids in a much more satisfactory way,” he said.

Jackson touted the law as a crucial boost for working Californians.

“It’s really a bold step to make California and our working families more competitive at a time when families are really struggling,” she told Noozhawk while the law was still in the Legislature.

“It is a recognition that people are working really hard and still not getting out from under the poverty line.”

Peter Rupert, the UC Santa Barbara Economics Department chair and executive director of the university’s Economic Forecast Project, believes many industry workers who have been among the most vociferous in demanding a higher wage will be the ones hurt the most.

“Where it’s going to affect people is basically in retail trade, the service industry and restaurants, and agriculture where they’re paying low wages,” he said. “The problem I see there is … that many businesses already say that it’s too expensive to do business in California, and we’re seeing them pack up and go.”

“If you increase the minimum wage and somebody is only producing $8.50 worth of product, as any business owner will tell you, ‘I can’t afford it,’” he said.

Bruce Corsaw, executive director of the Service Employees International Union’s local chapter, told Noozhawk that the increase was good news for workers living in an expensive state, and that SEIU has been working toward an increase.

With Brown’s signature, the state has potentially averted a politically charged showdown in November by eliminating the need for a union-backed ballot initiative seeking the same minimum wage hike.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 