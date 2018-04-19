Gov. Jerry Brown Will Face GOP’s Kashkari In November Election

Gov. Jerry Brown handily earned a spot on November’s ballot, pulling in 54.5 percent of the vote for his bid for an unprecedented fourth term.

As statewide returns trickled in to the Secretary of State’s office, Brown held onto his strong, early lead.

With all precincts reporting, Republican Neel Kashkari was in second place with 19 percent of the vote, which means he will face off against Brown in the fall.

Republican Tim Donnelly was trailing with 14.8 percent of the vote, and every other candidate was far behind.

Voters supported both state propositions, which only needed majority approval to pass.

Proposition 41, the proposal to sell $600 million in general obligation bonds to fund multifamily housing for low-income veterans, had 65.4 percent approval late Tuesday night.

Proposition 41 also passed easily, and will make local governments pay for their own costs of complying with public-access laws, instead of being reimbursed by the state.

It doesn’t change any of the accessibility laws, but will stop state reimbursements.

Santa Barbara County's votes mirrored the statewide results, supporting both propositions and ranking Brown and Kashkari at the top of the pack for the gubernatorial race.

