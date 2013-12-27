Governor Appoints James Voysey to Santa Barbara County Superior Court

California Gov. Jerry Brown announced on Friday the appointment of James Voysey to a judgeship in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Voysey, 63, of Santa Maria has been an assistant public defender at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office since 2003, where he served as a deputy public defender from 1985 to 2003.

He was an attorney in private practice from 1977 to 1985.

Voysey earned a juris doctor degree from Western State University College of Law and a bachelor of arts degree from UC Berkeley. He fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Edward Bullard.

Voysey is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $181, 292.