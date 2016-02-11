Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Governor Seeking Financial Relief for Commercial Crab Fishermen Hit by Harvest Ban

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2016 | 6:38 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is asking the federal government to offer financial relief to commercial fishermen who collectively have lost out on millions due to fishery closures and unsafe levels of a certain neurotoxin found in local crab.

When local fishermen might actually get support was up in the air, however. 

Brown sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker this week requesting a federal disaster declaration because much of the commercial rock crab and Dungeness crab fisheries have been closed since November 2015, when state health officials found unsafe levels of neurotoxin domoic acid.

Although the California Department of Fish and Wildlife lifted the ban for all crab caught along the mainland south of Piedras Blancas Light Station in northern San Luis Obispo County on Dec. 31, waters north of that point up through Oregon remained closed this week.

The advisory also remained in effect for state waters around Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel islands — areas frequented by many Santa Barbara crab fishermen.

“We do not have all the details at this time, especially regarding a timeline,” CDFW spokeswoman Jordan Traverso said.

“In order for any commercial crab fisher-person to receive assistance for lost income, first, the Secretary of Commerce would have to determine this is a federal fishery disaster and funds would have to be provided by Congress. At this time, we are working toward that goal.”

California’s commercial rock crab fishery is typically open year-round, and the commercial Dungeness crab season was supposed to open Nov. 15.

Even with the local lifted ban, state health officials urged anglers and consumers not to eat the crab viscera — internal organs commonly called the “guts” or “butter” — because it usually contains more domoic acid, a natural occurrence related to an algal “bloom” that typically thrives in warmer water (possibly related to El Nino).

According to health officials, symptoms of domoic acid poisoning range from vomiting, diarrhea and headaches to trouble breathing, heart problems, coma or death.

The Dungeness crab industry, which is more popular in northern California, is valued at up to $90 million a year, according to the governor.

“Crabs are a vital component of California’s natural resources and provide significant aesthetic, recreational, commercial, cultural and economic benefits to our state,” Brown wrote in his letter.

“Economic assistance will be critical for the well-being of our fishing industry and our state.”

Some 15 California counties affected by the closure could be declared a disaster area, according to the governor.

Santa Barbara Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman has said commercial crab fishing is a $2-million-a-year industry, with another 28 percent in expanded local economic impact.

In late 2015, Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, sent a letter with fellow California lawmakers urging for federal assistance. 

“I am relieved to hear that Gov. Jerry Brown has asked the federal government to declare a commercial fisheries disaster,” Capps said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our coastal communities are vital not only to our Central Coast economy, but to the entire California economy. That is why we need to ensure that the fishing community is supported and has access to critical federal resources during this closure.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 