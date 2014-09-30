Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Statewide Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban Signed Into Law

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 30, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

Residents all over California will be urged to bring their reusable bags when shopping, thanks to a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday that makes the state the nation's first to ban single-use plastic bags.

The bill, known as SB 270 and authored by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Pacoima, prohibits grocery stores and pharmacies from distributing single-use plastic bags after July 2015 and enacts the same ban for convenience stores and liquor stores the following year.

More than 120 local governments — including Santa Barbara and Carpinteria — have approved their own bans on single-use bags after state measures failed in the past due to heavy lobbying from the plastics industry.

Advocates of the ban maintain that single-use bags end up in waterways and the ocean, adding pollution to the environment and taking a toll on marine life.

“This bill is a step in the right direction — it reduces the torrent of plastic polluting our beaches, parks and even the vast ocean itself,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re the first to ban these bags, and we won’t be the last.”

Some agencies in Santa Barbara County are already ahead of the game, and the law states that a city, county or other local agency that adopted a ban before Sept. 1 can continue to enforce that set of regulations.

Carpinteria approved a single use bag ban in 2012, and not only bans plastic bags but paper as well.

The City of Santa Barbara approved its own ban last fall and is implementing that decision in phases. 

In May, supermarkets and stores with a pharmacy that are 10,000 square feet or larger were required to begin charging 10 cents for paper bags and have reusable bags available for purchase.

Bags used for produce, meat and fish are still allowed, as are plastic trash liners.

On Nov. 14, smaller stores will have to adopt the ban in Santa Barbara.

Kathi King of the Community Environmental Council said her organization has been handing out reusable bags at school carnivals, health fairs and in grocery store parking lots to raise awareness about the ban and get people in the habit of using the bags in preparation for the full implementation.

King said she and her group had been working for six years to get Santa Barbara's bag ban passed, and that local action enacting bans made all the difference at the state level.

"We got the momentum and that's what it took," she said.

The day after Santa Barbara's ban passed, the City of Los Angeles passed its own ban, and "that was a huge tipping point" for a city of 3 million people to pass such a law, she said.

Statewide, King said the decision to ban the bags will result in 12 billion fewer plastic bags being distributed.

"Other states look to California for leadership," she said, adding that it's likely that Tuesday's decision will spurn others to adopt similar legislation. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 