Governor Signs Bill to Combat College Campus Sexual Assaults

Enacting critical policies and procedures to change the way colleges prevent and treat sexual assault, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 967, jointly authored by Sens. Kevin De León, D-Los Angeles, and Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

Known nationally as the yes-means-yes bill, SB 967 makes California the first state in the nation to define affirmative consent and require institutes of higher education to educate students about consent and sexual assault. To ensure a fairer campus adjudication process, the bill requires increased training for the faculty reviewing complaints so that survivors of assault aren’t revictimized by inappropriate questions when they seek justice. The bill also requires access to counseling and health service resources which are absolutely critical for recovery when assaults occur.

Meghan Warner, chair of the University of California Associated Students Sexual Assault Commission and the leader of the Cal Consent Campaign at UC Berkeley, declared, “I am so grateful Gov. Brown has signed SB 967 into law. Education and outreach measures will help create a culture of consent where survivors are supported instead of blamed, doubted and ignored, as many of us are. The affirmative consent standard will help change the re-victimizing, insensitive reporting procedures, instead allowing students to seek help and hold perpetrators accountable. This is a major victory for all California students, not just survivors. I hope the rest of the nation will follow suit and require these much needed changes.”

“Our sisters, our daughters, our nieces — every woman deserves the right to pursue the dream of higher education without being threatened by the nightmare of violence and sexual abuse,” de Leon said. “The governor’s signature on this legislation is an important step to prevent that kind of nightmare on our college campuses.”

Joint author of SB 967 and vice-chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, Jackson said: “This bill is about changing the culture on college and university campuses to a culture of ‘no excuses’. No excuses for rape, no excuses for blaming the victims of rape, no excuses for not supporting these victims, and no excuses for turning a blind eye to the problem of campus sexual assaults. SB 967 will create safer environments for students.”

After months of discussions with stakeholders to develop workable solutions to a devastating problem, SB 967 received support from all three public higher education systems in California. University of California President Janet Napolitano, California State University Chancellor Timothy White, and California Community College Chancellor Brice Harris all sent letters to Gov. Brown asking for him to sign the legislation.

Sexual assault survivors from all across California came to the Capitol to testify in front of committees, and most recently to deliver thousands of petitions to Brown asking for his signature.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.