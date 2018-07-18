Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Governor Signs Jackson Bill to Prevent Domestic Violence Homicides

By Marly Young for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | July 18, 2018 | 12:52 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed legislation by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to prevent domestic violence homicides by training law enforcement officers to identify domestic abuse victims whose lives are in danger and connect them with local support services.

Senate Bill 1331 expands law enforcement training to include a domestic violence lethality assessment, which is a series of evidence-based questions that first responders can ask a domestic abuse victim to determine the risk of homicide, serious injury or re-assault. Certain responses trigger a “protocol referral,” which is an immediate connection to local support services.

The goal of the lethality assessment is to prevent domestic violence homicides by identifying victims at risk of violence and connecting them with local support and shelter programs.

The lethality assessment is based on certain factors known to be linked to violence, such as excessive jealousy, threatening suicide or homicide, heavy drug or alcohol use, or previous cases of choking.

“Three women are murdered by an intimate partner every day in the U.S.,” Sen. Jackson said. “We must do more to help victims of domestic violence access the tools they need to safely leave their partner before it’s too late. SB 1331 will save lives by training law enforcement officers how to identify individuals in serious risk of harm and connect them immediately with effective community-based services.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young represents Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 