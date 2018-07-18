Governor Signs Jackson Bill to Prevent Domestic Violence Homicides

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed legislation by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to prevent domestic violence homicides by training law enforcement officers to identify domestic abuse victims whose lives are in danger and connect them with local support services.

Senate Bill 1331 expands law enforcement training to include a domestic violence lethality assessment, which is a series of evidence-based questions that first responders can ask a domestic abuse victim to determine the risk of homicide, serious injury or re-assault. Certain responses trigger a “protocol referral,” which is an immediate connection to local support services.

The goal of the lethality assessment is to prevent domestic violence homicides by identifying victims at risk of violence and connecting them with local support and shelter programs.

The lethality assessment is based on certain factors known to be linked to violence, such as excessive jealousy, threatening suicide or homicide, heavy drug or alcohol use, or previous cases of choking.

“Three women are murdered by an intimate partner every day in the U.S.,” Sen. Jackson said. “We must do more to help victims of domestic violence access the tools they need to safely leave their partner before it’s too late. SB 1331 will save lives by training law enforcement officers how to identify individuals in serious risk of harm and connect them immediately with effective community-based services.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young represents Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.