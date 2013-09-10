Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Governor Signs Jackson Bill to Prevent Harassment, Intimidation at Reproductive Facilities

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | September 10, 2013 | 2:50 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill authored by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, that will protect women from harassment and intimidation as they are seeking services at reproductive health-care facilities.

Senate Bill 340 removes a sunset and thus makes permanent the Reproductive Rights Law Enforcement Act.

Because of this act, the attorney general is required to gather information related to anti-reproductive rights crimes and analyze the effectiveness of current laws. This is often the only information policymakers and others have in addressing anti-reproductive rights crimes.

Anti-reproductive rights crimes include targeting or intimidating someone because they are a client or a provider of reproductive health care.

“I am very pleased that Governor Brown has signed this bill into law,” said Jackson. “The Reproductive Rights Law Enforcement Act is critical to ensuring access to reproductive health services. Without it, Californians could face discrimination as they exercise their constitutionally protected reproductive rights.”

"No woman should feel afraid when coming in for an annual exam or birth control. That's why we supported SB 340. Planned Parenthood is dedicated to ensuring that our patients feel safe when accessing health services at our 115 health centers in California," said Kathy Kneer, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. "SB 340 will help make sure patients can access and staff can provide reproductive health services without fear of harassment and violence."

The law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2014.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 