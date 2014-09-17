Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:17 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Governor Signs Tuberculosis Bill Authored by Assemblyman Williams

By Jeannette Sanchez for Assemblyman Das Williams | September 17, 2014 | 9:54 a.m.

The governor has signed a bill authored by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, which would replace the currently mandated tuberculosis (TB) examination with a TB risk assessment and follow up TB exams, based on the results of that assessment.

“By replacing the exam with a risk assessment and a follow-up TB test, AB 1667 addresses two problems that California currently faces: False positives and shortages of TB tests," Williams said. "My bill is consistent with guidelines from numerous expert bodies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will allow the tuberculosis control programs to work most effectively to detect and control tuberculosis in California.”

TB is a disease caused by germs that are spread from person to person through the air. It usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, the kidneys or the spine. The primary test for TB infection is the Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST). When TST is applied in low incidence populations, its positive predictive value means that there are a high number of false positives.

School employees and volunteers are not considered high- risk populations according to the Health Officers Association of California the sponsor of AB 1667. An estimated 20 percent of teachers in California falsely test positive. These false positives can lead to the administration of unnecessary tests and potentially toxic TB infection treatment regimes, which pose preventable risks for those with false positive TST results.

“The best public health and medical evidence suggests that universal TB testing is neither necessary nor cost-effective," Williams said. "Targeted screening will continue to protect our state’s teachers, volunteers, school employees, and children from tuberculosis.”

AB 1667 does not affect any protocol that county health offices and other public health officials may use for testing when a known case of tuberculosis exists. If there was a person found to have active TB in a particular region, this bill would aid in that situation by making more TSTs available for targeted testing in the area.

Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 