Governor Signs Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Response Bills By Santa Barbara Legislators

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 21, 2018 | 6:52 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed several bills authored by Santa Barbara legislators related to wildfire prevention activities and emergency response following some of the most destructive and deadly wildfires in California history.

Brown signed three of State Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson's bills aimed at preventing wildfires, automatically enrolling residents in emergency alerts, and helping homeowners recover from mudslide losses caused by fire.

Senate Bill 1260 clears the path for more frequent wildfire fuel reduction and prescribed burns, sets air quality standards for prescribed burns, and allows state’s fire agencies to provide input during the planning of new home construction in fire hazard areas, according to Jackson's office.

Under Senate Bill 821, counties can automatically enroll residents in a targeted emergency notification program while offering the ability to opt-out of alerts. Many of California’s public warning systems can deliver notifications to residents based on the location of their homes, but require residents to sign up before they receive the cell phone and email alerts, according to Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

On Dec. 4, when the Thomas Fire broke out, fewer than 30 percent of residents had signed up to receive county cell phone and email emergency alerts, Jackson said. 

Senate Bill 917 clarifies that an insurance policy covers loss or damage resulting from a mudslide or debris flow if the acts were attributable to a condition already covered by the policy, such as wildfires. The bill helps homeowners, like those in Montecito, whose home insurance coverage of mudslide losses may be unclear after a fire-induced mudslide, according to Jackson's. While most residents have fire insurance, even fewer have optional flood insurance, she said.

The bills go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, according to Jackson, who chairs the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management and represents Senate District 19, which includes Santa Barbara County and a portion of Ventura County.

“As a result of our changing climate, California is facing year-round, increasingly destructive wildfire seasons,” Jackson said in a statement. “We must work together to ensure our communities are better prepared and take concrete action to reduce our risk of these destructive wildfires. 

“I applaud the governor for signing my legislation to help prevent wildfires, ensure community members receive timely emergency alerts and protect residents whose homes have been damaged by fire-induced mudslides,” she continued. “Through thoughtful public policy and collaboration, we can help save lives and protect property following these emergency events.”

Brown also signed legislation by Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, focused on wildfire prevention and preparedness. 

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes portions of central and southern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County. 

» AB 1877 requires the state’s Office of Emergency Services to translate its emergency communication into the language other than English that is most spoken in an impacted county or counties.

» AB 1956 establishes a local assistance grant program for fire prevention activities like grazing, mechanical vegetation management, prescribed burns, the creation of defensible space and retrofitting structures to increase fire resistance.

» AB 1981 requires the California Environmental Protection Agency to work with the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Forest Management Task Force to reduce at least 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, through the development and application of compost on land.

