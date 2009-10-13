Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness to Present $10,000 Check to Monroe PTA

The PTA received a 2009 Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Spotlight Award

By Barbara Keyani | October 13, 2009 | 2:17 p.m.

Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Chairman Jake Steinfeld will be at Monroe Elementary School, 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, on Thursday to present the Monroe Elementary Parent Teacher Association with a $10,000 check.

The check will be presented in honor of the Monroe Elementary PTA winning a 2009 Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Spotlight Award presented by the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation.

Six years ago, only 6.6 percent of the fifth-grade students at Monroe could pass the California State Physical Fitness exam. Due in large part to the PTA’s support of physical activity and physical education in the past five years, 46.3 percent of Monroe’s fifth-grade students passed the same test last year.

In addition to presenting the check for $10,000, the Council and Anthem Blue Cross of California will be bringing the Live Like a Champion Tour to Monroe — the tour brings interactive games and challenging sports-themed activities to help children bring out their “inner champion.”

With a soaring obesity epidemic and nearly two-thirds of California youth unfit, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined some of California’s greatest sports legends in launching the council in 2005. The goal of the council is to get Californians of all ages more active, setting the stage for California to become the nation’s “Fitness State.”

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 