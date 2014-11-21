Gphomestay Partners with Bishop Diego High School, Seeks Host Families for International Students

Gphomestay has officially partnered with Bishop Diego Garcia High School. We are offering a unique cultural opportunity to families in Santa Barbara and the surrounding areas. If you are interested in making a positive impact on the life of an international student and live within 30 minutes of the school, you may want to consider becoming a host family!

We will have four students arriving for the spring 2015 semester who need host families. There are three boys (one in ninth grade and two in 10th) and one girl (11th grade). If interested, you can fill out our application by clicking here.

All three boys like playing basketball. Li Meng, also known as Kevin, will be in ninth grade and also enjoys singing, reading and playing basketball. He is really excited to join the math club at school. Huang Yuming (10th-grade male) is from Shanghai and hopes to “improve on logical thinking and independent life in America.”

Zhang Yongzhen (10th grade male) wants to major in business administration in college and hopes to join the tennis and international clubs at Bishop Diego Garcia High School. He also says, “If there was a fire in my house, I would save my science books and basketball.”

Li Jin (11th grade female) won third place in an English reading contest at her previous school and likes to study English. She excels with vocabulary and wants to join many extracurricular clubs at school, including volleyball, photography, skiing and the international club.

Host families receive a monthly stipend of $1,200 and have access to ongoing support from a local residential coordinator who can help with coordinating meeting your student upon arrival, keeping you connected with the school community and mediating issues if they arise.

The students come with their own insurance and spending money and typically stay for the academic year. There are also short-term hosting opportunities available. We ask that host families provide three meals a day, transportation to and from school (carpooling or taking the school bus is acceptable), and a private bedroom for their student.

Hosting a student is truly a life-changing experience. Your family will get to experience a new culture in your own home, while helping an international student adjust to life in America. Join the gphomestay family and become a global citizen by hosting an international student!

Contact us at [email protected] or 781.996.0429 for more information.

— Kelly Russell is a senior marketing associate for Gphomestay.