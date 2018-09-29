Grace Brethren Has Too Much Firepower for Bishop Diego, 42-21

Football

Bishop Diego shook off a stunning blow on the first play of the game and went toe-to-toe with a potent Grace Brethren squad in the Camino League football opener on Saturday night.

The Cardinals fought back and scored a tying touchdown, but the visiting Lancers, boosted by the eligibility of three talented receivers and returning powerhouse running back Lontrelle Diggs, wore down the defending state champions and pulled away to a 42-21 decision at La Playa Stadium.

Diggs, a 5-8, 225-pound running back, rushed for 192 yards on 16 carriers and scored four touchdowns for the Lancers (5-2, 1-0), the No. 4-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 4. Quarterback Mikey Zele completed 11 of 18 passes for 248 yards and two scores.

"I just said to the guys that in a game like that the margin of error is very, very small," Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. "I felt we competed. We made a few mistakes that led to points for them and that’s the difference in the game. I thought at times we were toe to toe and then they responded every single time after we responded. Hats off to them

"Obviously, their running back is a load and he was really a difference maker in the game."

Grace coach Josh Henderson liked what he saw from his offense.

"Offensviely, we were strong tonight," he said. "We activated some guys who were on sit-out period. They came and showed up early and we were able to throw the ball. Mikey Zele did great a job. Lontrelle Diggs, last time we were had big game. Tonight, big game. A good win."

Bishop first got hit with Grace’s passing game as Zele combined with new receiver Nate Bennett for an 80-yard touchdown play on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Bennett, Brandon Aghassi and Luke Stuart were playing in their first game after sitting out the first month of the season following their transfers to the Simi Valley school.

They all caught passes in the game, with the 6-foot-3 Bennett leading the way with four catches for 117 yards in the first half.

"We didn't know what to expect with their sit-out period transfers," said Crawford, who noted that Grace pounded the ball in its previous games.

The Cardinals (3-4, 0-1) answered Grace’s quick strike with an 80-yard drive that was capped by a terrific catch by sophomore wide receiver Luke Knightley. He reached over the Lancers’ cornerback and snagged a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Engel. Jack Luckhurst kicked the PAT to tie the score at 7-7.

Grace landed another blow. Zele completed passes to Aghassi, Bennett and tight end Avery Cook on an 80-yard drive before Diggs covered the final 16 yards for a touchdown and 14-7 lead.

"We definitely had more playmakers," coach Henderson said. "We weren’t sync the way we like to be on offense but, overall, the offensive performance was extremely strong."

The Cardinals couldn’t answer this time. They fumbled on their next possession and middle linebacker Josh Henderson recovered at the Bishop 37.

The Lancers capitalized on the turnover, with Diggs plowing into the end zone from from 3 yards for a 21-7 lead at 10:21 of the second quarter.

Bishop stayed in the game behind the play of its offensive line and the running of Adrian Soracco. He blasted up the middle and outran Grace’s secondary for a 51-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals back in the game at 21-14 with 6:32 left in the second quarter.

Soracco rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries.

"We didn’t have Cheris Mesipam at fullback because of injury. Harrison Crowley took over the fullback role and I thought he did a marvelous job," Crawford said. "Actually, I thought we ran the ball pretty darn well given their size and talent up front."

Grace went back to the air. Zele threw 55 yards to Aghassi and found Bennett for an 11-yard touchdown to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Engel threw an interception on Bishop’s first possession of the second half, but the Cardinals’ defense got the ball back on the next play. Linebacker JJ Fuller forced Aghassi to fumble the ball and Knightley recovered at the Lancers’ 42.

On first down, Engel threw deep to Isaia Morones and he made an incredible catch along the left side while being well defended. The 36-yard play put the ball at the 6. On third and goal from the 4, Engel rolled to his right and fought his way into the end zone to pull the Cardinals within a touchdown, 28-21, with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

"We had really hard time stopping this team," Henderson said. "They’re very well coached team and a great program."

Grace pounded the Bishop defense with Diggs on its next series. He rushed for 75 yards on the Lancers’ drive and scored on a 10-yard run for a 35-21 lead.

Bishop kept battling and put together another good drive, reaching the Grace 12. But the drive was spoiled by a holding penalty during a scramble by Engel. The Cardinals lost 24 yards on the infraction.

On third down from the 36, Engel threw to the end zone but the ball was picked off by Troy Hothan of the Lancers and he returned the ball to the 21.

The Lancers cashed in on the turnover. Diggs broke several tackles and rambled 41 yards to the Bishop 19 and he finished the drive with a 19-yard TD run.