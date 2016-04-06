Grace Brethren Spoils TVL Opener for Carpinteria

Baseball

Carpinteria held powerful Grace Brethren scoreless for four innings before the CIF Division 4 ninth-rankedLancers erupted for two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 5-0 win, spoiling the Warriors' Tri-Valley League baseball opener at John Calderwood Field on Wednesday.

Carpinteria junior right-hander Sal Delgado and Troy Frazier of Grace Brethren were locked in a scoreless duel. Delgado gave way to freshman lefty Chase Meyer in the sixth and he finished the game.

Frazier pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout. He allowed two walks had only two Warrior runners advance as far as second base.

Carpinteria is 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the TVL; Grace Brethren is 13-1, 3-0.

"It was really the type of game that we wanted to be in," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Delgado and catcher Toby Spach kept us in the game and we were just a couple of timely hits away from getting the game to turn our way. Though a loss isn't good, our players responded well to Tri Valley League intensity and the high level of play will be motivating going forward."

The two teams face each other again at Grace Brethren on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Grace Brethren…000 023 0 — 5 10 0

Carpinteria…000 000 0 — 0 3 2

GB Frazier and Hellstrom

C Delgado, Mayer(6) and Spach, T.

WP Frazier LP Delgado (2-2)

2B— GB: Hellstrom, Ohl

