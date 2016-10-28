Grace Brethren Stuns Bishop Diego With Fake Field Goal for Winning TD

Football

On Halloween weekend, Grace Brethren pulled off a trick that resulted in a touchdown treat to beat Bishop Diego.

The Lancers scored a game-winning touchdown on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter to defeat Bishop Diego 19-17 and clinch a tie for the Tri-Valley League football championship at Moorpark College on Friday night.

Trailing 17-13 and facing fourth-and-10 from Bishop Diego’s 23-yard line with 8:30 left in the game, Grace Brethren set up for a field goal. The ball was flipped to holder Noah Bean, who ran to his right and found Anthony Porrazzo in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

“I told the team we’d use that play tonight," said Grace Brethren coach Josh Henderson.

Grace Brethren (8-1, 2-0) has blown out most of its opponents this season and is ineligible for postseason play this year due to CIF sanctions. The Lancers will finish their season at Nordhoff next week.

Bishop Diego had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the TVL. The Cardinals play at Santa Paula next Friday in their league finale.

“This was a great game tonight, and whether we won or lost, I was so happy that these guys got to play in a game like this,” said Henderson.

In the first quarter, the Lancers were looking to score, but a fumble in the end zone was recovered by Bishop Diego’s Chris Jablonka.

Bishop Diego broke the scoreless game when Jack Luckhurst booted a 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

The lead was short-lived, as Canaan Chandler returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards, giving Grace Brethren a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of its next possession, Grace Brethren took a 13-3 lead when Chandler broke off a 60-yard touchdown run.

Chandler rushed for 206 yards on 17 carries.

Bishop Diego responded with a scoring drive of its own. Dylan Streett took the ball down to Grace Brethren’s 1-yard line after catching a 34-yard pass from Jake Engel. After going backward for two plays, David Gladish tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Streett.

The Cardinals took a 17-13 lead just before halftime on Gladish’s 5-yard touchdown run. The key play of the drive was a 48-yard pass from Engel to Tommy Murillo on third-and-10.

Bishop had a chance to retake the late in the last 3:45 of the fourth quarter. Mike Agnoli recovered a fumble at the Cardinals 25. But Grace Brethren's defense came up with some big plays. It stopped Evan McKeegan for no gain on third-and-two and then tackled Gladish at the line of scrimmage after a fumbled snap on fourth down.