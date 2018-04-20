Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Grace Brethren’s Pitching Blanks Carpinteria, 7-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2018 | 7:27 p.m.

Grace Brethren's pitching shut down Carpinteria's offense for a 7-0 win over the Warriors in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Friday.

Carpinteria managed just six baserunners on the day.

"The Lancers have a deep lineup and the best pitching staff that we have seen this season," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said.  Wednesday's starter tossed a nice CG and today's two pitchers were dominant as well.  In a game where good pitching usually wins, sometimes you just have to tip your cap and move on."

Grace Brethren (10-7, 5-1) scored a run in the first inning and then erupted for five runs with two outs in the third inning.

Despite the loss, Cooney remained positive.

"We still believe that our best baseball days are ahead of us," he said  "There is still time for improvement and adjustment.  With the right attitude, our team should continue to grow and we will be playing our best baseball of the season down the stretch."

The Warriors (4-10, 1-7) travel to Cabrillo of Lompoc on Monday for a rain make up game to be played at Don McIntyre Field followed by another rain make up game next Saturday at home vs. Santa Ynez.
 

