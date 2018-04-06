Santa Barbara Teen Grace Fisher Continues Recovery at Colorado Hospital

Community fundraisers planned to help cover medical recovery costs for 17-year-old striken by sudden paralysis

A Santa Barbara teen who was stricken by sudden paralysis last December is recovering at a Colorado hospital, but local supporters are continuing to raise money for her and her family.

Grace Fisher, a 17-year-old Santa Barbara High School student, was hospitalized Dec. 21 for numbness in her extremities and soon became unable to move.

Doctors diagnosed Fisher with acute flaccid myelitis, and Fisher has been undergoing treatment at Craig Hospital in Denver, which specializes in brain and spinal cord injuries. Fisher can now eat and speak and is continuing physical therapy at the hospital.

On Monday, Grace posted a journal entry, stating that her endurance is getting better and she can see and feel the progress she's making during physical therapy.

She even posted two videos of herself working with a robotic arm and a tilt table.

She posted about getting some new clothes that made her feel like her old self, having books read to her by her mom and sister, and going outside to enjoy the warm Colorado weather.

"One advancement over the past seven to 10 days is my blood tests are normalizing and I haven't been feeling as sick," she said.

She added that her appetite is improving and "tuna fish sandwiches and Big Macs are my current favorites, although I do mix in enough healthy food to even it out."

"I've been able to take more pills on my own and the feeding tube is definitely wearing out its welcome!" she wrote.

She also said that she loved hearing from supporters, and receiving their cards and letters.

"It really means a lot to my whole family," she said.

Fisher's parents, Debbie and Bill, have been by her side since first arriving in the hospital, and the community has held various fundraisers to help the family financially. Three more fundraisers will be held in the coming months

On Friday, March 27, a screening of one of Grace's favorite movies, The Goonies, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E. Cota St., on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School. The event is free but all donations will go towards Grace's expenses.

On Sunday, April 26, the Race with Grace will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Marcos High School Track, 4750 Hollister Ave.

The community is invited to form teams, obtain sponsors, raise funds and run or walk in the 104 laps which equals 26 miles. There will be live music, food and entertainment on site all day.

To sign up go to Crowdrise.com/RaceWithGrace, and for additional information or corporate sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected]

On Sunday, May 17, a Garden Tour for Gracie will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., and will consist of an afternoon of wine, hors d’oeuvres, music by Konrad Kono, and a silent auction at Almenara, a 100-year-old garden in Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside.

The event will feature food stations from The Lark, The Accidental Chef, Olio e Limone, Via Maestra and others, as well as wine tasting.

Tickets cost $100 and the event is limited to 100 people. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 805.680.1463.

