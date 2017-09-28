Grace Fuss Leads Charge for Cate in Win Over La Reina

Tennis

Cate sophomore Grace Fuss scored a convincing win over a state-ranked player from La Reina, propelling the Rams to a 16-2 Tri-Valley League girls tennis victory on Thursday.

Fuss beat Tiara Nourishad, the No. 85-ranked junior in the state, 6-1 in the first round en route to a 3-0 day.

The doubles team of Fritze Mayer and Kate Tunnell swept their three sets (6-0, 6-1, 6-0). Cate dropped just 10 games in nine sets on the day.

All 11 of Cate's players picked up at least one win.



"I was very pleased with our execution today," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We came in with astrategy, both for how we wanted to play and how we wanted to handle the intangibles, and the girls were great from start to finish."



Cate (6-0) plays next at home against Foothill Tech on Tuesday at 3:30pm.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.