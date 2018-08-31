Grace Fuss Sparks Cate Girls Tennis Past Santa Barbara

Tennis

Grace Fuss lost just one game in three set victories to lead the Cate girls tennis team to a 10-8 win over Santa Barbara High in its home opener on Thursday at Cate.

It's the second straight year the Rams have beaten the Dons.

Sydney Burton won two singles sets and freshman Aminah Hill gave Cate another singles win in her debut.

In doubles, the teams of Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer swept their three sets.

"I’m very pleased with the match today," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "It was competitive, particularly in doubles, and we came out with another win against a large public school. Given that we’re only a week-and-a-half into practicing together, to be 2-0 going into Outings Week is awesome."

The Dons' No. 1 team of Claire Stotts and Hannah Mendez won two sets as did the No. 2 team of Heidi Hatten and Claudia Brewer. Sophia Ostovany took two sets in singles.

"Santa Barbara may not be the powerhouse they once were, but they’ve got what is clearly a nice group of girls who are eager to maximize their potential as tennis players," Thorpe said. "That’s exactly what we do here at Cate, so it’s always a pleasure to play like-minded programs."



Cate players will be hiking and camping in the Sierras next week for Outings Week before returning in time to play Carpinteria High at home on Friday, Sept. 14.

