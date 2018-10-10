Grace Hay Fires 37 for Bishop Diego in Split of TVL 3-Way Match

Grace Hay shot a 37 at Buenaventura Golf Course, and Bishop Diego split a three-way Tri-Valley League match on Wednesday, beating La Reina (235-254) and losing to Foothill Tech (182-235).
Marissa Mancinelli of the Cardinals fired a 43, Visha Pigatti carded a 49 and Amy Mancinelli and Vianne Martinez rounded out the Bishop scoring at 51 and 55, respectively.
Bishop (4-2) finishes league play on Thursday against St. Bonaventure and La Reina before the TVL Championships on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.