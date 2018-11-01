Grace Hay, Gabby Minier Fall Short of Advancing in CIF Golf

Golf

Bishop Diego's Grace Hay and Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos both shot a round of 78 at the CIF-SS Girls Golf Championships at Oxnard's River Ridge Golf Course on Thursday and missed advancing to the SCGA State Regional.

The cutoff for advancement was 77. Seven players shot 77 and played off for the final qualifying spot.

"Grace had a tremendous year for us as she was low medalist in every league match, was Tri-Valley league champion and MVP and won the CIF Northern Regional title," said Bishop coach Mike Cano.

Minier was the Channel League champion and earned medalist honor in every match she played.

The winning score was a 70, and four players had to play off to determine a champion.