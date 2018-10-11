Grace Hay Shoots 35, Leading Bishop Diego to Pair of Victories

Golf

Grace Hay fired a 1-under par 35 at Olivas Links in Ventura to lead the Bishop Diego girls golf team to victories over St. Bonaventure and La Reina in the final Tri-Valley League golf match of the season. The Cardinals scored 237 as a team, La Reina has 259 and St. Bonaventure 264.

The wins give the Cardinals second place in the final standings.

Bishop coach Mike Cano praised Hay for her consistency. "Grace has shot steady during league play for us and I look forward to her playing well in the TVL Individuals next week."

Marissa Mancinelli shot a 41, Amy Mancinelli had 49 and Vianne Martnez and Visha Pigatti rounded out the Cardinals' scoring with a 55 and 57, respectively.

"I'm proud of all these girls for competing and really coming together as a team this season," said Cano.