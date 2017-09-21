Grace Hay Shoots a 38 In Gusty Conditions for Bishop Diego

Golf

Sophomore Grace Hay fired a 3-over par 38 for Bishop Diego in windy conditions at Rancho San Marcos, but the Cardinals fell short in a match against St. Bonaventure, 258-287.

"It was not the best day for golf as we had to battle gusty winds, but sophomore Grace Hay continues to play well each match, said coach Mike Cano.

"She has really made a huge jump in her game and that comes from her commitment to get better each time she’s on the course."

Sophomore Marisa Mancinelli shot a 42 for the Cardinals.

