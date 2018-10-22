Grace Hay Wins CIF-SS Northern Regional Golf Championship; Gabby Minier Qualifies for Finals

Golf

Bishop Diego's Grace Hay captured the title at the CIF Northern Regional Individual Girls Golf Championship and Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos finished among the top 36 on Monday to advance to the Southern Section Championships next week.

Hay, a junior, fired a 1-under par 69 at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks to claim the individual crown. The Tri-Valley League champion finished one stroke ahead four golfers.

Minier, a senior and the Channel League champion, shot a 4-over 73, tying her with eight other golfers.

The cutoff was at 77.

Other local golfers in the tournament included Melia Haller of Santa Barbara (87), Alex Manion of San Marcos (88), Hannah Cho of Dos Pueblos (93) and Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara (94).

The CIF Individual Championship is Thursday, Nov. 1 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard. The tournament will include the top finishers from five other regionals.