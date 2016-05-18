Grace Housing, Inc. Begins Fulfilling Legacy of Grace Lutheran Church; Disbursements Top $60,000

Continuing the legacy of the former Grace Lutheran Church, Santa Barbara, a 113 year ministry that held its final service in 2015, nonprofit Grace Housing, Inc. awarded its first funding allocations — totaling more than $60,000 — to four local causes at a May 12, 2016, reception.

Held at the Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, the reception recognized the following recipients chosen for this initial wave of funding: Transition House; Habitat for Humanity; Southwest California Synod, ELCA; and Trinity Lutheran Church’s Grace Food Pantry.

“Since its inception in the early 1900s, the Grace Lutheran Church membership has always looked for ways to support the most critical basic human needs,” said Laurie Small, Grace Housing, Inc. board president. “Grace Housing is honored to begin fulfilling this legacy by helping to sustain four organizations which have long served in the same spirit of giving and compassion. ”

The church established the nonprofit Grace Housing, Inc. to continue to provide financial support to programs and organizations that have been long supported by the former Grace Lutheran Church congregation and that address the basic needs of families and individuals in the greater Santa Barbara community.

Primary funding comes from revenue from leasehold agreements established decades ago by Grace Lutheran Church.

The reception also included an update on construction status of Grace Village for Seniors, an affordable senior housing development to be built on land gifted by Grace Lutheran Church to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and California Lutheran Homes.

The development has obtained discretionary approvals from the City of Santa Barbara and is progressing through additional reviews including a National Environmental Protection Act review process and application for Low-Income Tax Credits (LIHTC).

Construction is currently anticipated to begin in early 2017 and is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete.

As additional funding is realized through leases and through private contributions, Grace Housing, Inc. will be able to fund additional community services directed to basic needs of families and individuals, including future programs at Grace Village for Seniors. In addition to the charitable disbursements, Grace Housing, Inc. has gifted the 3869 State St. church site to establish the subsidized senior housing project.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Front Porch Communities and Services are jointly developing the senior housing project, with construction expected to begin this year. RRM Design Group is the project architect.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Grace Housing, Inc.