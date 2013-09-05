Grace ‘Marge’ Hertler of Nipomo, 1920-2013

Posted on September 5, 2013 | 7:04 p.m.

Born on the family farm in Detroit Lakes, Minn., as an early Christmas present on Dec. 23, 1920, Grace Margaret "Marge" Hertler was a true gift of joy and sunshine to all who knew her.

The youngest of 10 children, she was the baby, precious to her parents and siblings. As a young woman, Marge came to California with her sister and worked during World War II on behalf of the war effort. A stylish beauty, she attracted Army MSgt. Bill Hertler, and they were married a short time later.

They soon started a family that would grow to three sons, Michael, Patrick and Jeffrey. She was a devoted mother, and her sons were the joy of her life. The Army family moved often, living in Alaska, Louisiana and Washington.

After the Army, they settled on Price Street in Nipomo in 1960, where they would make their home for over 40 years. Marge was an excellent cook and a gracious hostess at home, and she served hungry diners at Jocko’s Steakhouse for over 25 years. She made everyone feel at home. Weekly dinners filled with family and friends and camping trips near and far were simple pleasures.

Characterized by her cheerful personality, she had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. At 5 foot 8 inches tall, she lit up a room with her fashionable and friendly presence.

She passed away early Sept. 3, 2013, at age 92 after living with Alzheimer’s disease. Her loving and joyful spirit was felt even in her last days and will be irreplaceable.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and son Michael. She is survived by two of her sons, Patrick (Jannette) and Jeffrey (Amy), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and cherished nieces Vicki Amaral and Linda Bornhoft, as well as many extended family and friends.

Thank you to the staff at Villa Maria Healthcare for your care and friendship in her last years. A graveside service will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. A memorial service and reception will follow at 3 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 624 E. Camino Colegio in Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.

