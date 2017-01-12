Grace Raisin, Abigail Hendrix Lead Way for Santa Barbara

Water Polo

Grace Raisin scored five goals and Abigail Hendrix had four, leading Santa Barbara High to an 11-5 girls water polo win over Corona-Santiago in a play-in game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

The victory puts the Dons in the main draw. They'll play Huntington Beach at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kai McGeoy scored a nice shot from long distance to give the Dons the lead for good at 2-1. Raisin followed with a goal inside for a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Raisin had two goals and drew an exclusion for a penalty shot in the second period. Hendrix converted the penalty shot and fired a shot off the goalie's hands and into the cage, as Santa Barbara went ahead 7-1.

