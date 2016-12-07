Grace Raisin Paces Santa Barbara in Water Polo Opener

Junior Grace Raisin played a solid all-around game in Santa Barbara High's girls water polo season opener, leading the Dons to an 11-8 win over Royal on Wednesday.
Raisin had four goals, three assist and earned three ejections. Senior Kai McGeoy scored three goals and handed out three assists
Two freshman players made strong debuts for the Dons. Abigal Hendrix had three goals and goalie Faith Tedesco made 10 saves and had two assists in the first varsity game.
Santa Barbara (1-0) hosts Ventura in a Channel League game on Tuesday.
