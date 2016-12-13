Grace Raisin Powers Santa Barbara in League Opener, 13-4

The all-around play of Grace Raisin powered Santa Barbara High to a 13-4 win over Ventura in a Channel League girls water polo match on Tuesday.
Raisin led the Division 1 10th-ranked Dons with four goals, three earned ejections and two assists in the first half, helping the Dons take a 9-1 lead.
Alex Szymczak handed out five assists, earned three ejections and scored two goals. Lili Castillo and Bella Marzicola scored their first varsity goals and goalie Faith Tedesco made seven saves in the Channel League opener.
Santa Barbara (2-0, 1-0) hosts San Marcos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
