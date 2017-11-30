Grace Raisin Powers Santa Barbara Water Polo in Opener

Water Polo

Cal-bound Grace Raisin started her senior water polo season on a high note at Santa Barbara High, scoring six goals and earning three ejections in a 10-8 victory over Royal on Thursday.

Freshman Elise Power had a strong debut with two goals and an assist.

Coach Mark Walsh praised the defense of Abigail Hendrix and Georgia Ransone on Royal's top scorer. Ransone signed with UC San Diego.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Saturday against Los Alamitos at 11 a.m.

