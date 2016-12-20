Grace Raisin’s Game-Winner Caps Santa Barbara Comeback

Water Polo

Grace Raisin scored with two seconds left, lifting Santa Barbara High to a 5-4 girls water polo comeback win over Agoura on Tuesday at Cal Lutheran.

The Dons struggled in the early going and trailed 3-0 at halftime.

They came alive in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 5-1. Freshman Abigail Hendrix scored two goals, including the tying goal with 1:30 left in the game. Raisin delivered the game winner off a pass from goalie Joie Ruiz.

Alex Szymczak had a goal and earned two ejections and Ruiz made four saves for Santa Barbara (3-1). The Dons host their alumni on Thursday at 11 a.m.

