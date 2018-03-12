Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Completed Grace Village Apartments Will Welcome Senior Residents in April

Affordable senior housing project in Santa Barbara celebrates completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

People tour the Grace Village Apartments affordable senior housing development at 3869 State St. Monday, which is set to open in April. Click to view larger
People tour the Grace Village Apartments affordable senior housing development at 3869 State St. Monday, which is set to open in April.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 12, 2018 | 7:39 p.m.

Another Santa Barbara housing option dedicated to low-income seniors is available with the completion of the Grace Village Apartments development on Upper State Street, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. 

The complex has 57 one-bedroom, one-bath units for rent ranging from $506to $1,012 a month, based on area median income, and is set to welcome residents in April on the former site of Grace Lutheran Church at 3869 State St.

The three-story building offers on-site management and supportive services, a community room, a garden, laundry facilities and elevators, as well as a rooftop deck and balconies for each unit. 

Applicants qualified to live at Grace Village, aged 62 or older, have $43,200 as the maximum amount of income to qualify.

Thirty-five units will have project-based vouchers benefiting from federally subsidized Section 8 rent vouchers, meaning residents will only pay 30 percent of their income for rent. 

Seven applicants that have been preliminarily selected are veterans and five for residents who experienced homelessness, according to Skip Szymanski, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara's deputy executive director. 

The facility is just a few steps from the new Target, The Marc apartment complex and La Cumbre Plaza.

It’s the second development to be finished under Santa Barbara's Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program, which aims to encourage smaller, more affordable rental housing near transit hubs and services.

The idea of Grace Village began about 10 years ago when Grace Lutheran Church members began to explore ways to continue its service to the Santa Barbara community after decades of declining membership. 

The congregation held its final service in 2015 after deciding the previous year to gift the A-frame church and property to the city’s Housing Authority for co-development with Front Porch Development, which specializes in senior affordable housing and is part of the nonprofit California Lutheran Homes.

“When we were a size that was too small to be functional, we never lost the hope and dream that we would be a service to this community — from the beginning, there was no discussion, it was housing for low-income seniors — that was always the vision,” said Pat Wheatley, vice-chair of the city’s Housing Authority commission and Grace Housing, Inc. president. “The church was small but mighty.”

The 57-unit Grace Village Apartments at 3869 State St. was built on the former site of Grace Lutheran Church. Click to view larger
The 57-unit Grace Village Apartments at 3869 State St. was built on the former site of Grace Lutheran Church. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Rob Fredericks, executive director of the city's Housing Authority, said the expense of maintaining a home is difficult for many seniors on a fixed income.

Locally, about 45 percent (or 3,066) of the applicants on the Santa Barbara's Housing Authority waiting list for affordable housing are seniors, he said.

“These people are currently paying the majority of their income on rent, having to choose food, health care, and other necessities just to have a home,” Fredericks said. 

New affordable housing helps homeless seniors move off the streets and into apartments, he said.

“Without housing, everything else falls apart,” Fredericks said. “It is the foundation for a healthy, stable life.” 

Fredericks said the need for affordable senior housing is growing nationwide, and in California, the senior population is predicted to increase from 4.5 million to 8.8 million people by 2030. 

Nearly 40 percent of the county’s senior population is economically insecure, according to UCLA’s Elder Economic Security Index.

Vacant rental properties are rare in Santa Barbara, but affordable ones are even harder to find.

Villa Santa Fe Apartment resident Angela Bell, 87, is living in a senior apartment complex owned by the city’s Housing Authority and attended the Grace Village ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

“Housing has been incredibly good to me, and I’m grateful I’m living in such a wonderful place,” said Bell, who has resided in Santa Barbara since 1991 and at Villa Santa Fe Apartments for 22 years. “I’m able to live independently and within my income.” 

Bell was among a couple of hundred people, including city leaders and elected officials, assembled for the event.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 