Graduates of Court Treatment Programs to Receive Recognition

By Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | January 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony Jan. 23 to honor those who've successfully completed one of the Adult Collaborative Courts.

The courts include the Substance Abuse Treatment Court, Dual Diagnosis Treatment Court, and Mental Health Treatment Court programs.

The graduation starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnel. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. The event will mark the 67th commencement of the Santa Maria program.

Special guests have been invited to speak and will personally congratulate each of the 11 participants scheduled to graduate.

Certificates of completion and raffle prizes will be presented, and the graduates will be given an opportunity to speak about their personal experience in the court program.

Participation in these Adult Collaborative Court programs is a minimum of 12 months, and each involves five phases of intensive treatment, probation supervision, and court reviews.

Sobriety, recovery,and stability are promoted, and successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation, the court said.

The programs are a multi-departmental collaboration between the Superior Court, Probation Department, Offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, Department Behavioral Wellness, UCSB, Sheriff’s Office, and community-based groups.

Graduates have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about the Collaborative Courts including resources, legislation and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org.

Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 
