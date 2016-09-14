Graduates of Santa Maria’s Substance Abuse Treatment Court to be Honored

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, the Hon. Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony to honor individuals who have successfully completed the Substance Abuse Treatment Court program.

The graduation will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building located at 313 W. Tunnel.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

This ceremony will mark the 63rd commencement of the Santa Maria program; 12 participants are scheduled to graduate.

Certificates of completion will be presented and the graduates will be given an opportunity to speak about their experience in the SATC program.

Representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson will be in attendance to present the graduates with special certificates and congratulatory remarks.

SATC is a 12-month pre-plea program that includes five phases of intensive treatment, probation supervision, and court reviews.

The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability.

Successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The court program is multi-departmental collaboration of Superior Court, Probation, the Offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department Behavioral Wellness, University of California Santa Barbara, and the Sheriff’s Office.

SATC graduates have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about Treatment Courts including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org.

– Kristina Brumbaugh is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.