Graduation Ceremonies Set for Santa Barbara County High School Seniors

Summer brings a well-deserved break for local high school students. Graduating seniors, however, have one more task ahead before the festivities begin — cross the stage in their cap and gown to receive a high school diploma.

Approximately 1,850 students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will turn their tassels this year.

“These memorable school events are the largest we host all year,’’ SMJUHSD Superintendent Mark Richardson said.

In the North County, ​Delta High School’s commencement is set for 2 p.m. June 8 at Allan Hancock College.

Simultaneous graduation ceremonies at Ernest Righetti High School, Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School are scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 9.

Pioneer Valley valedictorian Manuel Rolon-Osuna and salutatorian Giselle Gutierrez Marron will lead more than 600 classmates onto the field for commencement, which represents the largest 2016 graduating class in SMJUHSD.

Rolon-Osuna played football, volleyball and wrestled in school. He spent numerous community service hours at St. John Neumann Church, food banks and volunteered at local special olympics. The Panther student graduates with a 4.57 grade point average, the school said.

Marron spent time as a cheerleader, completed over 250 hours of community service and was involved in various school activities. She walks across the graduation stage with a 4.38 GPA.

In the South County, La Cuesta Continuation High School and Alta Vista Alternative High School kick off graduation season with their commencement at 5 p.m. June 7 at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The three traditional high schools at Santa Barbara Unified are graduating on June 8, with Dos Pueblos High School at 4 p.m., San Marcos High School at 5 p.m. and Santa Barbara High School at 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District will award diplomas to 1,636 students at those four ceremonies.

Other commencement ceremonies for Santa Barbara County high schools include:

Carpinteria Unified School District

— Carpinteria High School Graduation: 6 p.m. June 10 at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Lompoc Unified School District

— Maple High School: 4 p.m. June 8 at Maple High Lawn.

— Cabrillo High School: 12:30 p.m. June 9 at Cabrillo football field.

— Lompoc High School: 2:30 p.m. June 9 at Huyck Stadium.

Private School

— Garden Street Academy: 4 p.m. June 3 at the campus chapel.

— Bishop Garcia Diego High School: 9:30 a.m. June 4 at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

— Anacapa School: 5:30 p.m. June 10 at Casa de la Guerra.

— Valley Christian Academy: 7 p.m. June 10 at Valley Christian Auditorium.

— Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School: 4 p.m. June 10 at Montecito Covenant Church.

— Laguna Blanca: 4 p.m. June 15 at Ruston Theater.

