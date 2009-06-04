Graffiti Abatement Training June 17 in Montecito

Event will focus on personal safety on roadways during cleanup process

The Montecito Association has announced a rescheduled training for graffiti abatement in Montecito.

All who are interested in participating in cleaning up graffiti in the community and along roadways are invited to attend. The training generally focuses on personal safety on roadways.

The training is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Montecito Community Hall, 1469 East Valley Road.

Interested individuals are asked to contact Victoria Greene, executive director of the Montecitio Association, for more information about attending. She can be reached at 805.969.2026, or [email protected]



In addition, MERRAG members who would like to assist with traffic control during the abatement program itself should attend this training session.

