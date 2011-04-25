Graffiti Left By Easter Vandals Removed from Santa Barbara Mission

Police say no arrests have been made after a crude message greeted parishioners

The graffiti spray-painted across the Santa Barbara Mission’s façade overnight Saturday — greeting parishioners arriving for Sunday’s Easter services — was removed by Monday morning, and no arrests have been made by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Easter Sunday, early-morning parishioners saw black lettering that had been scrawled across the iconic sandstone on both sides of the church’s front doors the night before. They told Noozhawk the message, with lettering a couple of feet tall, was anti-Christian and included references to God and to Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War II.

Police spokesman Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the department documented the vandalism Sunday morning. No one had been taken into custody as of Monday morning.

The Mission has no official statement or comment regarding the graffiti, the general manager told Noozhawk. He also asked that no commercial photography be taken of the area.

Officials at St. Barbara Parish could not be reached Monday as their offices were closed.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.