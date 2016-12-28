Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Graffy Holds Key Card That Opens Door to History of Potter Hotel

By Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | December 28, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Local historian Neal Graffy will discuss the history of Santa Barbara's Potter Hotel at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

Graffy first gave voice to history in 1989 when he premiered a slide-show talk on Santa Barbara History. Encouraged by the response, more talks were developed; currently there are 20 different topics that have been presented in well over 300 shows.

Expanding from solo presentations, Graffy has had numerous appearances on local, state and national radio and TV including Huell Howser’s California Gold, KCET TV’s Life and Times and nationally on This Old House. He has been featured in several documentaries including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time.

Graffy has authored numerous monographs for historical organizations, as well as articles in regional and national publications. He has written three books on Santa Barbara history Santa Barbara Then & Now, Street Names of Santa Barbara and Historic Santa Barbara. He is co-author of the recently released historical fiction A Murder at the Potter Hotel.

The lecture at the Maritime Museum is free for museum members, $10 for non-members. There will be a members-only reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747. The event is sponsored by Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

— Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

