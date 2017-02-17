Graffy’s CLL Class Sheds New Light on Local History

Erin Graffy, local author, historian and biographer, will be teaching two classes during spring semester at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL).

Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know – but Would Love to Ask! meets 3:30-5 p.m. on four Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 21.

After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam meets 3:30-5 p.m. on three Tuesdays, April 4-18.

“We are thrilled to welcome local historian Erin Graffy to the CLL,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director.

“She is a local treasure and is sure to bring fresh insights into Santa Barbara’s history as well as major cultural experiences of our country; we’re very fortunate to have her join our roster of CLL teachers, all experts and professionals in their fields,” Harper said.

In Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know, Graffy will uncover the true story of the Santa Barbara community, taking students to a world of fascinating personalities, intriguing neighborhoods and important historic local events that have shaped the community. Class cost is $48.

In After the Fall, Graffy will discuss what happened after the communists gained power in Vietnam. She will provide an eye-opening look at TET offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict. Class cost is $36.

Graffy has written more than 100 books and articles on regional history and culture, including the How to Santa Barbara series; Saint Barbara (The Truth Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint); and Remembering Jordanos.

She lectures on California's Rancho Period and her Old Spanish Days was the recipient of three national book awards.

As a Southern California historian, Graffy has been featured in several documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time. She also was featured as a California historian in the 2015 Pasadena Rose Parade.

— Flannery Hill for the Center for Lifelong Learning.