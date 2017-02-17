Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Graffy’s CLL Class Sheds New Light on Local History

By Flannery Hill for the Center for Lifelong Learning | February 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Erin Graffy, local author, historian and biographer, will be teaching two classes during spring semester at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL).

Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know – but Would Love to Ask! meets 3:30-5 p.m. on four Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 21.

After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam meets 3:30-5 p.m. on three Tuesdays, April 4-18.

“We are thrilled to welcome local historian Erin Graffy to the CLL,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director.

“She is a local treasure and is sure to bring fresh insights into Santa Barbara’s history as well as major cultural experiences of our country; we’re very fortunate to have her join our roster of CLL teachers, all experts and professionals in their fields,” Harper said.

In Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know, Graffy will uncover the true story of the Santa Barbara community, taking students to a world of fascinating personalities, intriguing neighborhoods and important historic local events that have shaped the community. Class cost is $48.

In After the Fall, Graffy will discuss what happened after the communists gained power in Vietnam. She will provide an eye-opening look at TET offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict. Class cost is $36.

Graffy has written more than 100 books and articles on regional history and culture, including the How to Santa Barbara series; Saint Barbara (The Truth Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint); and Remembering Jordanos.

She lectures on California's Rancho Period and her Old Spanish Days was the recipient of three national book awards.

As a Southern California historian, Graffy has been featured in several documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time. She also was featured as a California historian in the 2015 Pasadena Rose Parade.

— Flannery Hill for the Center for Lifelong Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 