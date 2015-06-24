Graham Wesolowski Joins Land Trust for Santa Barbara County as Conservation Associate

Graham Wesolowski will be joining the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County as its conservation associate, a new position for the organization.

After graduating from the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management this month, Graham comes to the Land Trust with a background in ecological restoration, research and conservation planning and has spent the past six years restoring habitats up and down the coast of California.

He has worked as a part of the Habitat Restoration Team in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, as a member of AmeriCorps at the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, and most recently as a conservation intern with the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.

These jobs have provided Wesolowski with broad, practical experience in planning and implementing conservation and restoration projects across California.

“Graham has the perfect skill set to complement our Land Trust team. His technical skills with GIS, planning tools and ecological evaluations will be a real asset to our mission,” said Bruce Reitherman, conservation director. “But none of his qualifications would matter if we didn’t have confidence in his sincere commitment to preserving land. He understands that our name says what we are all about: land and trust. We’re looking to Graham to help us do our important work, standing right alongside the many people, our conservation partners, who value land, enjoy it and make their livelihoods on it.”

With a master’s degree in environmental science and management, specializing in water resource management and conservation planning, he participated in a working group on wildfire and climate change that focused on Santa Barbara County. He recently completed a group thesis on solar energy and conservation in central California. Together these projects provide him with a deep understanding of Santa Barbara County’s pressing resource management issues and trends.

“I am thrilled to be joining the great team at the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County. I look forward to working for this well-respected community organization to further its goals of protecting the abundant natural resources of Santa Barbara County,” Wesolowski said. “The organization is progressing at an impressive pace, and I am excited to be joining the Land Trust at this moment in its history!”

Wesolowski joins Chet Work, executive director, and the rest of the Land Trust staff in helping to conserve Santa Barbara County's most valuable lands. He will be working to manage the Land Trust’s annual easement monitoring program, generate a computer mapping system, and help with the important work of seeking out new protection opportunities, not just through data management and resource research, but the old fashioned way, one handshake at a time.

— Jennifer Stroh is the outreach coordinator for the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.