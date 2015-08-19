Grammy-Award Winning Violinist Mads Tolling to Take Stage with Lompoc Teen for Solvang Danish Days

Advice

On Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015, the Solvang Festival Theater will play host to an exclusive charity concert starring Danish-born, two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist, Mads Tolling.

The concert — part of this year’s annual Solvang celebration, Danish Days — will also feature a special performance by local teen singing star, Blake Brundy, who will join Tolling and his Mads Men Quartet on stage as vocalist for a handful of songs.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men and Blake Brundy will grace the theater’s outdoor stage in a performance celebrating instrumental hits from the 1960s Mad Men era.

Headed by Tolling on violin, this world-class quartet of musicians also features Colin Hogan at piano, Sam Bevan on bass and Eric Garland on drums.

The Sep. 19 program includes popular TV and movie themes and Top 10 hit recordings from the 60s. During the show, Tolling will relate personal tales about his interest in these musical compositions that were popular in America, long before he was born, in Copenhagen.

In February of 2015, Tolling triumphantly debuted his violin concerto composition with The Oakland East Bay Symphony; the composition was entitled Begejstring, as a nod to his Danish beginnings in Copenhagen.

Proclaimed as “…a cross-genre genius”, Tolling won two Grammy Awards for Best Classical Crossover album, was nominated for a third Grammy this year, and became a featured Yamaha Artist.

He has appeared at many of the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals and performance venues and continues to tour nationally and internationally, having performed over 1,000 concerts around the globe.

Tolling also received Denmark’s Sankt Annae’s Award for Musical Excellence and performed for Danish Royalty, Prince Frederick and Princess Mary, at the celebration for The Danish Embassy’s 50-year anniversary.

Blake Brundy, who hails from Lompoc, Ca., is an aspiring stage actor and professional entertainer.

Brundy was one of two winners in the Santa Barbara Independent-sponsored 2015 High School Musical Theatre Awards, a competition in which he competed against nine other area high school students for the chance to move on to the regional competition in Los Angeles, the winners of which go on to compete in the New York finals of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (“Jimmy Awards”).

Brundy proceeded to win second place in the regional “Jerry Herman Awards,” in Los Angeles. Brundy also recently finished as a runner up in the 2015 Teen Star Santa Barbara singing competition, and he will begin acting and technical theater training in the PCPA Conservatory in the fall of 2015.

The special Solvang concert will serve as a fundraiser for the Atterdag Village of Solvang Auxiliary, with a portion of the proceeds from the Sep. 19 performance going towards the new Atterdag Care Center Rehabilitation Wing, in the skilled nursing facility of Atterdag Village.

As the Santa Ynez Valley’s only skilled nursing facility, Atterdag Village provides rehabilitation close to home, family and friends, an invaluable comfort for all involved while a loved one recovers from an illness or injury.

Atterdag Village is currently undergoing an expansion, with construction underway for a new state-of-the-art assisted living complex and nine new cottages, as well a new community center which will house a fitness and aquatics center and a new activity center.

The community’s existing assisted living building will be converted to a memory care unit, offering more options to individuals needing specialized care.

Rounding out the expansion project is the new skilled nursing rehabilitation wing, which will benefit from the Mads Men fundraising concert.

The Sep. 19 Mads Men concert tickets start at $45 per person, with a special $100 “VIP” ticket package, which includes a pre-concert wine, beer and appetizers reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the private patron area; premium seating; intermission dessert and beverages and a post-concert meet and greet with Mads Tolling and the musicians.

The evening also includes a live auction prior to the concert, featuring such travel getaways as Costa Rica, Cabo San Lucas and Sedona, Ariz.

Tickets may be purchased on-line in advance at www.AtterdagVillageofSolvang.com. Day-of-event tickets may be purchased at the Solvang Festival Theater (420 2nd Street, Solvang, CA 93463) from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the door beginning at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase on-site.

More information about Mads Tolling and the Mads Tolling Quartet is available at www.MadsTolling.com and on Facebook. Please visit www.AtterdagVillageofSolvang.com for further information about Atterdag Village of Solvang.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Mads Tolling.