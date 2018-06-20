Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:40 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Style on Display at Chumash Casino

Singer has won three Grammy Awards

Brian Setzer to perform at 8 p.m. June 1.
Brian Setzer to perform at 8 p.m. June 1. (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | May 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Grammy Award-winning musician Brian Setzer will bring his Rockabilly Riot summer tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 1. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Setzer is a three-time Grammy Award winner who’s regarded for consistently taking chances with innovative and daring music styles, while single-handedly resurrecting two forgotten genres of music — rockabilly in the 1980s and swing in the ’90s.

He has scored chart-topping hits and accolades throughout his decorated career as a solo artist, as the founder of the Stray Cats and alongside his 17-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Setzer last appeared at the Chumash Casino Resort in 2013 with his orchestra for a set filled with Christmas tunes for the holiday season. Now, he’s back and ready to kick off the Samala Showroom summer season with his rockabilly style.

In 1982, Setzer’s Stray Cats stormed onto the scene with Top 10 hits such as “Rock This Town” and “Stray Cat Strut.”

Sezter would later pursue a solo career before forming Brian Setzer Orchestra in the mid-1990s. It released four studio albums, a Christmas album and several live releases between 1994 and 2002. A cover of Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive an’ Wail” became the group’s signature piece.

In 2014, Setzer released his ninth studio album Rockabilly Riot, which has served as the inspiration for subsequent tours. His 2016 DVD release “Rockabilly Riot! Osaka Rocka Live in Japan,” captures the essence of a Setzer show, which fans can experience in the Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

