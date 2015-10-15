Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Grammy Winner Gloria Gaynor to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Gloria Gaynor will pull out her most popular hits during her performance at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Gloria Gaynor will pull out her most popular hits during her performance at the Chumash Casino Resort. (Press photo)
By Mike Traphagen for Chumash Casino Resort | October 15, 2015 | 11:29 a.m.

Gloria Gaynor, whose No. 1 smash hit “I Will Survive” became an anthem during the disco era, will entertain her loyal fans along with fellow 1970s hit-maker Maxine Nightingale at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. Tickets for the show are $35.

“I Will Survive,” which Gaynor recorded while wearing a back brace in 1978, climbed to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 on two separate occasions in 1979.

Little did Gaynor know that her chart-topping song would become cemented in U.S. pop culture as a dance club favorite and an anthem for social justice. It remains relevant after decades of international airplay and has been re-recorded over 200 times by accomplished artists, such as Gladys Knight, Chanté Moore, Diana Ross and the band Cake (1997).  

Gaynor also enjoyed success with singles “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “Let me Know (I Have a Right)” and “I Am What I Am,” but “I Will Survive” has remained popular in dance clubs and has been featured on the soundtrack of more than a half dozen major motion picture releases.

The song earned her a Grammy Award for Best Disco Song in 1980, and VH-1 later honored Gaynor with the No. 1 spot during the network’s countdown of the Top 100 Dance Records of All Time.

Maxine Nightingale, whose hit song “Right Back Where We Started From” lit up the pop charts in both the U.K. (1975) and the U.S. (1976), where it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed in 1979 with “Lead Me On,” which climbed to No. 5 in the U.S.

Both acclaimed singers have traveled the world to deliver unforgettable performances of their fans’ favorite hits. Don’t miss an opportunity to see these two starlets on one stage in one night at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
