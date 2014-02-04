Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books Kicking Off Comedy Nights with Actor Stephen Tobolowsky

By Jennifer Zacharias for Granada Books | February 4, 2014 | 4:28 p.m.

As part of Granada Books’ mission as a community bookstore, and to contribute to the cultural scene of downtown Santa Barbara through partnerships and programs, the bookstore is proud to present monthly Comedy Nights, in partnership with Kimmie Dee's No Indoor Voices Productions.

Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky

Comedy Nights will be held at the store on the first Wednesday of each month and spotlight a different comedian or comedienne, who will take the stage at Granada Books for an evening of hilarity, wit and good old-fashioned belly laughs.

“We love the idea of bringing laughter to our often-quiet space through Comedy Nights,” said Sharon Hoshida, co-owner of Granada Books. “We saw an opportunity to bring more live comedy to Santa Barbara’s cultural community, and Kimmie Dee, with her extensive experience and connections within the comedy world, is the perfect partner for us.  As a community bookstore, we are so fortunate to work with local organizations and performing groups to bring entertainment to our friends and neighbors.”

The next Comedy Night at Granada Books will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring actor, author and comedic genius Stephen Tobolowsky.

Best known for playing Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day, Tobolowsky is one of the leading character actors in film today. In fact, USA Today listed him as the ninth most frequently seen actor in movies; he has appeared in more than 200 movies and television shows. In addition to acting on the big and small screens, his podcast with David Chen, “The Tobolowsky Files,” is a storytelling series about life, love and Hollywood, and airs regularly on Public Radio International. Granada Books is looking forward to welcoming Tobolowsky to Santa Barbara for an evening of loud laughs, noises and no indoor voices!

Upcoming Comedy Night appearances at Granada Books include the following: Fred Stoller on March 5, Annabelle Gurwitch on April 2 and Alex Stein on June 4.

No Indoor Voices produces eclectic, quality entertainment in the Santa Barbara region. Started by writer, activist and stand-up comic Kimmie Dee, it books established comedic artists and newcomers alike, and produces absolutely hilarious shows. Dee’s stand-up material is constantly on the move as she observes politics, pop culture, and her personal activism.

“My unwavering pursuit of truth and authenticity have driven me to dissect the absurdities of life and the characters who act them out,” Dee said. “But my passion for the preservation of our First Amendment is what drives me to be as honest, as candid, as 'Jersey' as possible — much to most people's discomfort. And I really enjoy that edge.”

Comedy Nights at Granada Books are designed as a salon for witty writers, and as an open call for anyone in the community interested in comedy and/or writing to share comedic observations, personal stories and get involved. Dee has also reached out to involve local teens in the Comedy Nights, through the Jewish Community Center’s Comedy Club for Teens, to provide them with a chance to develop their comedic act and perform in front of live audiences.

If you are interested in participating in Comedy Nights, please contact [email protected]. For more information about Comedy Nights and other upcoming events at Granada Books, please call 805.845.1818 or follow the bookstore on Facebook.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.

 
