Granada Books to Kick Off Holidays with Kids Pajama Party, Story Time and Santa

Get in the holiday spirit and join Granada Books for back-to-back free community events that promise festive fun for the whole family.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to visit Granada Books on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6 for some good old-fashioned holiday fun, revisit a holiday story for the ages and, of course, meet Santa.

Granada Books will host a holiday-inspired 1st Thursday event on Dec. 5 with a Kids Holiday Pajama Party & Story Time, featuring a reading of the beloved story The Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore and featuring the illustrations by Santa Barbara artist Christine Brallier, who has created 15 stained glass mosaic illustrations to go along with the poem.

An exhibition of all 15 stained glass mosaics featured in the book will be on display at Granada Books, and Brallier will be signing copies of the book. The Kids Pajama Party begins at 5:30 p.m. and the story time begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by popcorn and treats for the kids.

The very next night, on Friday, Dec. 6, Granada Books continues the holiday fun with a very special visitor at the store. Santa will be at Granada Books starting at 5:30 p.m., during the annual Downtown Holiday Parade. The jolly old elf will greet children and families, and spread good cheer while the parade takes place just outside on State Street.

Through Granada Books’ nonprofit sister organization, Pomegranate Arts, Santa will also be giving every child who visits him a free book to read over the holidays. Ukulele musician Jim Clark will provide musical entertainment.



For more information about these upcoming holiday events, please call Granada Books at 805.845.1818 or follow it on Facebook.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.