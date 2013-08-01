Granada Books Hosting Free ‘Where’s Waldo?’ 25th Birthday Party

This Saturday, children, and those who are kids at heart are invited to meet beloved Where’s Waldo? children’s book characters Waldo, Wenda and their pooch Woof at Waldo’s 25th birthday party.

The free celebration, from noon to 2 p.m. at Granada Books at 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara, will feature cakes, prizes, games and miscellaneous hoopla.

In celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is once again teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and 265 independent bookstores all across the country, including Granada Books.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Granada Books.