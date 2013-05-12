Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books Hosting Free ‘First Edition’ Bookstore Tour on Thursday

By Maria Long for Granada Books | May 12, 2013 | 2:15 a.m.

Granada Books and its nonprofit arm, Pomegranate Arts, will be hosting libations and light bites for the community at The Marquee, 1212 State St., for its fourth in a series of free “First Edition” events from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Walking tours from The Marquee to Granada Books at 1224 State St. will occur throughout the night as you witness the bookstores progress.

In keeping in the mission of Pomegranate Arts, actor Ed Giron will perform in character at The Marquee and recite excerpts from the play Freud’s Last Session by Mark St. Germain. Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, and C.S. Lewis, the scholar and author of The Chronicles of Narnia, meet in this fictionalized account as the two great thinkers convene at the invitation of Freud and the sparks fly. Freud meets Lewis in his study at the onset of World War II, and two weeks before Freud takes his own life. The religious Lewis and the atheist Freud debate, relate and, of course, analyze each other in both comedic and dramatic exchanges. Lewis is as strong in his beliefs as Freud is in his nonbeliefs as Lewis gives Freud a reasoned analysis for his beliefs, not without humor and irony. A delightful and witty exchange of ideas, Freud’s Last Session explores belief, sex, faith, life, death and philosophy in a “session” that is entertaining and insightful.

The “First Edition” Bookstore Tour event series began April 25 and will continue with one additional event in May. Architectural renderings of the bookstore’s design and layout, as well as the new Pomegranate Courtyard performance space, will be on display. The Pomegranate Courtyard will feature literary events, acoustic music (instrumental and vocal), dance, film screenings and spoken word performances.

Click here for more information about Granada Books, or call 805.452.5466. The event is free.

— Maria Long represents Granada Books.

 
