Granada Books Joins World Book Night Initiative to Help Hand Out Free Books

Granada Books is proud to be one of 2,300 bookstores and libraries across America supporting World Book Night, on April 23, an ambitious campaign to give away thousands of free, specially printed paperbacks to light or non-readers in an effort to promote literacy and spread the love of reading, person to person.

Coinciding with William Shakespeare’s birthday, World Book Night engages approximately 25,000 volunteers nationwide who will give away a half-million free books in more than 6,000 towns and cities across America. Granada Books is participating as a World Book Night book distribution point, and will work with local volunteers that have signed up to be “book givers” and help promote reading by going into the Santa Barbara community and handing out free copies to those without means or access to book.

In Santa Barbara, several local volunteers, including Cheri Steinkellner, Emily Izmirian, Jacey Van Wert and Paul Hixenbaugh, will be handing out books to a variety of local agencies and schools. This is not a random giveaway, but rather a person-to-person, carefully planned outreach. While World Book Night is about giving books, and encouraging reading in those who don’t regularly do so, it’s also about people, communities and connections, and about reaching out to others and touching lives in the simplest of ways — through the sharing of stories.

To celebrate World Book Night, and the volunteer book givers participating in this year’s initiative, Granada Books is hosting a reception at 5:30 p.m. next Monday, April 21. At that time, the local book givers will have the opportunity to meet each other and receive special recognition from Granada Books, and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will present an official proclamation in honor of World Book Night to Granada Books at the reception.

The World Book Night picks are written by a wide array of award-winning, bestselling adult and young adult authors, as well as classics, books in Spanish, and books in large print. The assortment of titles is based on diversity in subject matter, age level, gender, ethnicity and geography. The books were chosen by a vote by librarians, booksellers and last year’s givers. More information, including FAQs and links to all social media — including giver experiences and photographs — is available by clicking here.

The World Book Night U.S. titles for 2014, alphabetical by author, are:

The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews

Zora and Me by Victoria Bond and T.R. Simon

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

The Weird Sisters by Eleanor Brown

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

After the Funeral by Agatha Christie

The Ruins of Gorlan: The Ranger's Apprentice, Book 1 by John Flanagan

Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford

Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet (large print edition) by Jamie Ford

The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye

The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell

Wait Till Next Year by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

The Dog Stars by Peter Heller

Hoot by Carl Hiaasen

Pontoon by Garrison Keillor

Same Difference by Derek Kirk Kim

Enchanted by Alethea Kontis

Miss Darcy Falls in Love by Sharon Lathan

Bobcat and Other Stories by Rebecca Lee

Young Men and Fire by Norman Maclean

Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin

Waiting to Exhale by Terry McMillan

Sunrise Over Fallujah by Walter Dean Myers

Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson

The Botany of Desire by Michael Pollan

The Raven’s Warrior by Vincent Pratchett

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

When I Was Puerto Rican by Esmeralda Santiago

Cuando Era Puertorriqueña by Esmeralda Santiago

Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (large print edition) by Maria Semple

Wild by Cheryl Strayed

Presumed Innocent by Scott Turow

Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein

This Boy’s Life by Tobias Wolff

100 Best-Loved Poems edited by Philip Smith

World Book Night is in its third year in the United States, after launching in the United Kingdom in 2011, and reaches all 50 states, Puerto Rico, USVI and overseas military bases. Volunteers applied online to be givers by stating where they intend to seek out book recipients, and noting which of the special WBN Book Picks they’d like to hand out. The volunteer givers come from all walks of life: they are teachers, book club members, social workers, first responders, local businesspeople, librarians, booksellers, students, parents and more. All of our volunteers for this year are already signed up, but anyone can join the WBN mailing list in order to be notified when the giver applications begin anew next year.

For more information about World Book Night and other upcoming events at Granada Books, please call 805.845.1818, click here or follow the bookstore on Facebook.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Granada Books.