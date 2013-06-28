Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Granada Books Presents ‘Find Waldo in Santa Barbara’

By Maria Long for Granada Books | June 28, 2013 | 6:12 p.m.

Where’s Waldo? He has arrived in Santa Barbara!

Granada Books is bringing the famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs to 20 businesses throughout the community this July.

Beginning Monday and through July 31, children and those who are kids at heart can spot Waldo in participating downtown businesses, where they can win prizes including stickers, book coupons and more.

All they need to do to join in the festivities is pickup a Waldo passport at any participating business listed: Andersen’s Danish Bakery, Art Essentials, The Book Den, Chicken Little, Coffee Cat, Crushcakes, Game Seeker, Granada Books, Kernohan’s Toys, Metro Entertainment, Naartjie, Paradise Found, Peanuts Maternity and Kids, the Santa Barbara Public Library System, Spoon Gelato, the United Boys & Girls Clubs and Unity Shoppe.

Waldo figures will be well hidden in these local establishments to create a fun new way to enjoy downtown and introduce children to the love of reading!

Meet Waldo, Wenda and Woof at Waldo’s 25th Birthday Party at noon Saturday, Aug. 3 at Granada Books, 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara. Enjoy cake, prizes, games and miscellaneous hoopla!

Anyone who wishes to earn prizes can get their passport signed for each Waldo they spot. The first 100 Waldo seekers to get their passports signed at 10 or more sites can bring their passports back to Granada Books to collect prizes. Collecting store signatures at 15 or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers an entry into a grand prize drawing on Aug. 3, with the top prize being a six-volume deluxe set of Waldo books.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Granada Books.

 
